A science student has achieved gold with his research in Parliament.

Grantham-born Maciej Walerowski, 26, beat hundreds of applicants to win a gold medal at STEM for Britain - a scientific poster competition organised by the Parliamentary and Scientific Committee - on March 4 in Parliament.

His research - which looks at designing catalysts to convert carbon dioxide to sustainable marine fuels - was judged against others in the only national competition of its kind.

We had an excellent time with the @STEM4Brit team @UKParliament, speaking to dozens of early career chemists presenting their cutting-edge research to policymakers. Congratulations to Maciej Waleroski from @unisouthampton who won the #STEM4BRIT chemistry gold medal ⬇ pic.twitter.com/rLvuqSAg6G — Royal Society of Chemistry (@RoySocChem) March 5, 2024

Maciej, a University of Southampton student, said: “It's been a phenomenal experience throughout the entire process - just being selected to take part in this event was so exciting, but then actually going on to win the prize.

“It was so nice to be able to explain my science to non-experts because it's not something I do commonly.

“I really enjoyed being able to discuss my science in very generic terms, because ultimately, for chemistry to make an impact, we have to share it with the general public and get everyone interested in the actual science.

Maciej Walerowski

“The advice I'd give to other researchers is if you see something you can apply for, go for it.

“Any conference, go for it. Just take all the opportunities you are given because you never know what kind of thing they will lead on to.”

The Stem for Britain event has been held in parliament since 1997.

Posters are judged by leading academics and each winner will receive a cash prize.

The gold award winner also receives a medal.