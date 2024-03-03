A science student is taking his research to Parliament to present it to politicians.

Grantham-born Maciej Walerowski, 26, beat hundreds of applicants to present his research in Parliament on Monday, March 4 as part of Stem for Britain, a scientific poster competition organised by the Parliamentary and Scientific Committee.

His research - which looks at designing catalysts to convert carbon dioxide to sustainable marine fuels - will be judged against others in the only national competition of its kind.

Maciej Walerowski

Maciej, a University of Southampton student, said: “Stem for Britain is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the state-of-the-art research at British Universities.

“I’m excited to discuss my research with politicians and expert judges as I hope it will lead to further investment and policy overhaul to support a rapid transition to a sustainable, net-zero future.

“I’m also looking forward to seeing all the exciting research currently being undertaken at different universities!”

The Stem for Britain event has been held in parliament since 1997.

Posters are judged by leading academics and each winner will receive a cash prize. The gold award winner also receives a medal.

Stephen Metcalfe MP, chairman of the Parliamentary and Scientific Committee, said: “This annual competition is an important date in the parliamentary calendar because it gives MPs an opportunity to speak to a wide range of the country’s best young researchers.

“These early career engineers, mathematicians and scientists are the architects of our future and Stem for Britain is politicians’ best opportunity to meet them and understand their work.”