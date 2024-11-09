A Scout Post returns for Christmas.

The Grantham Scout Post returns from November 18, where scout stamps will be on sale in certain stores and then the scouts will deliver Christmas cards in Grantham and the surrounding area.

Now in its 31st year, the Scout Post has delivered over 440,000 cards and raised over £72,000 for local scouts since 1993.

The Scout Post returns to the Grantham area in 2024.

A Scout Post spokesperson said: “In 2023, nearly 9,000 cards were delivered, slightly up on 2022, but boosting local group funds and at the same time helping to save money for local residents.

“All of the money earned went to individual groups who delivered the cards and was spent on a variety of projects at local group level, including the purchase of new camping and activity equipment.

“The money also went to the district for funding bigger projects, such as the continuing needs for training to help our young people, and for maintenance and improvements at the Ancaster campsite, Dukes Covert.”

This year, the price of stamps has increased to 35p, compared to 25p which they have been in the past few years. Large cards and calendars will cost 70p each.

Stamps can be bought from these locations:

Grantham Carpets, Winchester Road

Morrisons Daily, New Beacon Road

The Melton Building Society, 43 High Street

Coversure Insurance, Conduit Lane

Grantham Library, Isaac Newton Shopping Centre

Gonerby Club, High Street, Great Gonerby

Manthorpe Convenience Store, Rushcliffe Road

John Beaty Motors, Castlegate

Colsterworth Co-Op, Bridge End, Colsterworth

Long Bennington School

Barrowby Co-Op and The White Swan, Barrowby – this location is collection only at this location. Stamps are on sale at 39 Low Road, Barrowby.

Deliveries will begin the first week of December and continue until before Christmas Eve.

The Scout Post will deliver to the Grantham NG31 area as well as Barrowby Great Gonerby, Harlaxton, Allington, Sedgebrook, Colsterworth, Skillington, Foston and Long Bennington only.

Any cards that cannot be delivered can be collected from the Scout Shop at the 2nd Grantham Scout HQ, Broad Street, Grantham on Saturdays between 10am and midday until the end of January.