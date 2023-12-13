Scouts from across the district have performed in an annual Christmas event.

Grantham District Scouts performed their annual carol service on Sunday (December 10) at ChristChurch, in Finkin Street.

Malcolm Hall, of the Grantham & District Scout Association, said: “This annual event has been in the calendar for some years now.

Grantham District Scouts at ChristChurch.

“The service was taken by Father Stuart Cradduck from St Wulfram’s, interrupted from time to time by Santa, Rudolph and a snowman, who handed out sweets to children.”

Malcolm Hall (right) with Dorothy Gaughan from the Grantham Foodbank.

Also in the “spirit of Christmas”, the Scouts, Beavers and Cubs donated sweets and chocolates to the Grantham Foodbank, like they did last year.