Flower festival to take place at St Catherine’s Church in Wyville
Published: 10:40, 30 May 2024
| Updated: 11:32, 30 May 2024
Church staff will be hosting a flower festival this weekend.
Wyville Flower Festival will take place on Saturday (June 1) from 2pm until 5pm at St Catherine’s Church in Wyville.
There will be a number of events on offer including a ‘Scrummy Scones’ competition, ‘Jar Jar Posy’ competition and a shoe box garden competition.
Along the day there will also be games, plants for sales and cream teas.