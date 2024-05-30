Home   Grantham   News   Article

Flower festival to take place at St Catherine’s Church in Wyville

By Katie Green
Published: 10:40, 30 May 2024
 | Updated: 11:32, 30 May 2024

Church staff will be hosting a flower festival this weekend.

Wyville Flower Festival will take place on Saturday (June 1) from 2pm until 5pm at St Catherine’s Church in Wyville.

There will be a number of events on offer including a ‘Scrummy Scones’ competition, ‘Jar Jar Posy’ competition and a shoe box garden competition.

Along the day there will also be games, plants for sales and cream teas.

