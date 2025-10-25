As we spin inexorably around our nearest star, we are faced with the changing seasons, writes Ian Simmons of Grantham RiverCare.

Autumn is perhaps our favourite, although the other three have their merits. With autumn, our farmers have done their bit for society by producing enough food over previous months to keep us fed into next year. While it has been challenging for many growers as we report record highs and lows when we used to observe lows and highs - even some years where we enjoyed ‘normal’ and ‘stable’ - this year has been particularly good for soft fruits.

Apple Day was held at Wyndham Park.

We are based in Grantham and our focus as RiverCarers is the Witham. As our reader will recall, from the one lesson they stayed awake in (not judging, we’ve all been there!), gravity was invented in Grantham by Sir Isaac Newton with the help of the legendary apple.

This year has been good for apples, pleasing doctors who will expect to see fewer patients and cider drinkers everywhere. Perhaps one of the most ecologically rich areas of town is the Heroes Commemorative Orchard, adjacent to Wyndham Park - only an apple core throw from our river. Here some 80 trees have been planted and cared for by volunteers over the last five years. These are a symbol to remember the bravery of service men who risked - and in some cases - sadly lost their lives during D-Day protecting freedom from right wing tyranny. With all that is going on in the world at the moment, it is a peaceful space to reflect on where we sit currently.

Grantham RiverCare co-leaders David Martin (left) and Ian Simmons

Unfortunately, yields from these trees - a mixture of native varieties of apple, pear, plum and cherry - have not been anything to wax lyrical about in a newspaper article. We hope that in future years, as the trees mature, the community will enjoy their fruits.

Talking of apples, volunteers from the Wyndham Park Forum are celebrating the orchard with ‘Apple Day’ on October 25 with many apple (really!) related events. Last year’s inaugural day was well attended and we hope the weather gods smile upon this worthy effort.

It will be a busy weekend for us as the following day (October 26) we will be holding a duck race to raise funds for Grantham RiverCare. With water levels at an almost record low, we have mapped out an alternative route from Wyndham Park which will take the ducks into QE Park, making the most of deeper water and fewer obstructions. The race starts at midday so get there early to enjoy the whole ‘Spooktacular’ day. Hope to see you there!