Another councillor has stepped down less than a year after a town council was established.

Councillor Stacey Cunnington (Ind), who represented the Grantham St Vincent’s ward, has resigned from Grantham Town Council.

Coun Cunnington is the second town councillor to leave the town council since it was established last May. Former councillor Kevin Doughty stepped down in July due to poor health.

The Guildhall in Grantham.

Following Kevin’s resignation, the council feared a by-election would cause financial trouble for the newly-established council.

Last month, Councillor Tim Harrison (Ind) also resigned as chairman of the town council, and Councillor Marie Reid (Ind) was elected as the new chairperson.

A by-election will be held for the Grantham St Vincent’s ward if within two weeks, a request for an election to fill the vacancy is made to the returning officer by 10 electors for the ward.

When 10 requests for a by-election are received, it will be held within 60 days of the notice.

If an election is not requested, then the council will fill the vacancy by co-option.

Signed requests for an election can be emailed to elections@southkesteven.gov.uk.

Alternatively, they can be addressed to the returning officer at South Kesteven District Council, Council Offices, the Picture House, St Catherine’s Road, Grantham, NG31 6TT.