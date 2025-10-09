Enforcement officers have removed around 120,000 illegal cigarettes and vapes from streets in Grantham and Bourne this week.

As part of the efforts, Lincolnshire Trading Standards revealed the extreme lengths criminals go to conceal them.

The inspections in Grantham and Bourne - conducted as part of Operation Machinize, a National Crime Agency-coordinated effort - targeted four shops suspected of selling illicit tobacco and vapes. Officers were assisted by sniffer dog Skye and her handler from Wagtail UK.

Sniffer dogs with illegal tobacco products seized from Grantham. Photo: LCC

At Quick Shop, North Road, Bourne, authorities discovered an entire room built specifically to hide illegal products.

At Mini Shop, in High Street, Grantham, a hidden room beneath a staircase, accessed via a door secured with electromagnets, contained further contraband. One man was arrested at the scene.

Officers also found a concealed compartment in a wall at Stop Mini Market, St Peters Hill, Grantham.

Hidden rooms in shops like this at Mini Shop, in Grantham, reveal the scale of illicit sales. Photo: LCC

The seizures included products containing cannabis in two of the premises – a trend that Trading Standards say is increasing.

Coun Alex McGonigle (Reform UK), executive councillor for community safety, said: “The amount of illegal cigarettes and vapes uncovered in these shops alone was staggering, and really illustrates the scale of the problem that is being seen across the country.

“In Lincolnshire we will continue to take the strongest possible action to keep our residents safe, removing these harmful products from our high streets and upholding the fair and legal trade practised by hardworking, law-abiding businesses.”

Andy Wright, principal trading standards officer, warned that shops selling illegal goods correlate with heightened anti-social behaviour and violent crime.

“Our records show that shops selling illegal cigarettes and vapes are 14 times more likely to sell to children than law-abiding premises,” he said.

He added that the council regularly seizes vapes containing cannabis and will use every legislative measure to halt the illegal trade.

PC Karl Cinavas, of Grantham NPT, emphasised the importance of public vigilance.

“These sellers are fully aware they are breaking the law, as shown by the extraordinary lengths they go to hide their activity – including constructing hidden rooms.

“Seizing these harmful products helps protect health, disrupt organised crime, and tackle anti-social behaviour, but we need your help.

“We encourage anyone with information to report it so we can keep Lincolnshire safe.”

Anyone with information can report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.