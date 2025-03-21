A section of river has turned a different colour.

A section of the River Witham in Wyndham Park, Grantham, appears to be cloudy blue.

Ian Simmons, of Grantham RiverCare, has taken a sample from the river and is waiting to give it to Anglian Water.

The Environment Agency has also been contacted by Ian.

In the last few years, this part of the river has turned various colours, including red and green.

The section of river through Wyndham Park in Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography

LincsOnline has also contacted Anglian Water and the EA.