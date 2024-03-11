A historic home that rarely opens to the public will be holding a Easter family days.

Harlaxton Manor in the Vale of Belvoir near Grantham, will host events on Friday, March 29, and Saturday, March 30, including an immersive Easter egg hunt with Harlaxton’s Gregory Goose and Friends, traditional garden games for all ages, and panoramic views across the English countryside

Little ones are encouraged to keep an eye out for the Easter Bunny, who will be hopping about the grounds and gardens.

Visitors will also be able to explore the manor’s ornate interior and discover the history of a Grade I listed building built by businessman Gregory Gregory in 1831, and featuring Jacobean, Elizabethan and Baroque styles.

The manor is usually closed to the public because it is the British campus for the American University of Evansville, known as Harlaxton College.

Dr Holly Carter, director and dean of Harlaxton College said: “I’m incredibly excited to welcome guests to Harlaxton Manor’s spring open house events.

“The students of Harlaxton College and I are so lucky to be able to walk these historic halls, so it’s a rare treat to share the manor and its beautiful gardens with families and friends from around the UK.

“We would love more people to enjoy this astonishing hidden gem in the heart of the countryside.”

The building has had many varied uses - from a fine stately home to a trench warfare and artillery school, home to an eccentric businesswomen who saved the manor from demolition and held seances on the property, and a retreat for the Society of Jesus.

Entry is £15 (£12) per adult, £8.50 for children, with family tickets (for two adults and three children) available for £40. Under twos are free. Booking is recommended, with a limited number of tickets available on the day. Parking is free.