A site occupied by a seeds company is up for sale for £1 million.

The 16.33-acres site, occupied by Packaged Feeds in Normanton Lane, Bottesford, has been put on the market by Walker Singleton, and it is accepting offers over £1 million.

Mathew Bower, Walker Singleton associate director, said: “We expect the Church Farm site will be very popular thanks to its strong investment opportunity appeal.

“The site’s strategic location will further enhance its appeal, with its good transport links to Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Leicestershire.

“We are seeing strong levels of interest in the site, therefore I would encourage any interested parties to get in touch to discuss the opportunity and arrange a viewing.”

The site includes a main two-storey building with ground floor office space and warehouse space.

There is also a reception space, post room, staff locker room with showers and toilets, with a boardroom, kitchen and office space on the first floor.

Opposite the main building are 11 agricultural buildings varying in size, with six of the buildings that are used for a piggery.

On site, there is also a four-bedroom house. In total, the buildings total 60,000 sq ft.