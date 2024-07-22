Home   Grantham   News   Article

Site occupied by Packaged Feeds in Bottesford on the market for offers over £1 million

By Katie Green
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:42, 22 July 2024
 | Updated: 11:45, 22 July 2024

A site occupied by a seeds company is up for sale for £1 million.

The 16.33-acres site, occupied by Packaged Feeds in Normanton Lane, Bottesford, has been put on the market by Walker Singleton, and it is accepting offers over £1 million.

Mathew Bower, Walker Singleton associate director, said: “We expect the Church Farm site will be very popular thanks to its strong investment opportunity appeal.

The Packaged Feeds site is on the market for offers over £1 million.
“The site’s strategic location will further enhance its appeal, with its good transport links to Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Leicestershire.

“We are seeing strong levels of interest in the site, therefore I would encourage any interested parties to get in touch to discuss the opportunity and arrange a viewing.”

The site includes a main two-storey building with ground floor office space and warehouse space.

There is also a reception space, post room, staff locker room with showers and toilets, with a boardroom, kitchen and office space on the first floor.

Opposite the main building are 11 agricultural buildings varying in size, with six of the buildings that are used for a piggery.

On site, there is also a four-bedroom house. In total, the buildings total 60,000 sq ft.

