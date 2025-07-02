A young man who says he was “written off at 15” is now helping others build a future — by preserving the past.

Jake Harris, 20, from Grantham, has launched Heritage Digital, a marketing agency dedicated to antique dealers, restorers and galleries — alongside co-founder Timothy Waterhouse, who also grew up in the town.

Working from his bedroom, Jake created a 71-page website, wrote 54 blog articles, developed outreach tools targeting 75 dealers a week, and launched branded content across social media.

Jake Harris says he was "written off" during his education. Photo: Supplied

“I wanted to prove that even without connections or credentials, you can still build something meaningful,” he said.

At 15, Jake was excluded from school and placed in a pupil referral unit.

Later diagnosed with autism, he struggled in formal education but found focus through self-learning.

Co-founder Timothy Waterhouse has a background in antiques. Photo: Supplied

“I tend to hyperfocus, work in deep structured blocks, and push for precision,” said Jake.

“It’s one of the main reasons I’ve been able to build such a comprehensive business in such a short timeframe.”

Although he has no marketing degree, Jake studied photography and creative media at Lincoln College, which he credits with giving him “a strong foundation” in visual storytelling and design.

“I’m entirely self-taught in SEO, web design, copywriting and digital strategy,” he added.

“I’ve spent thousands of hours learning what drives visibility and trust online — not through school, but by testing and doing.”

Jake said he was drawn to the antiques world after noticing how often talented dealers and restorers were “completely overlooked online”.

“That imbalance hit me hard. I became obsessed with helping the people who care deeply about heritage finally be seen, trusted and understood in the digital space.”

Together with co-founder Timothy, who brings experience from the trade, Jake has created a niche agency focused on results and the emotional value of antiques.

“Heritage Digital was built specifically for the antique, art and restoration world,” said Jake.

“We combine emotional storytelling, SEO expertise and conversion strategy to help dealers and restorers get seen… in a way that builds trust, attracts the right audience and preserves the soul of what they do.”

Jake funded the project through savings and has only recently begun taking on clients.

With Heritage Digital now fully live, the pair are beginning targeted outreach — and hoping to prove their work has lasting impact.

“I’m just a young lad with a laptop, an eye for storytelling, and a burning need to change the trajectory I was handed,” said Jake.

“This isn’t just a business launch. It’s about what happens when a kid who was written off at 15 doesn’t just get back up — but builds something no one saw coming.”