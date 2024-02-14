A decades-old advertising campaign is helping to spread new joy this Valentine’s Day.

Right at Home in Grantham has sent gifts to some clients, which include a single Rolo chocolate and a poem that reads:

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

I saved my last Rolo,

Especially for you.

Billie Crofts, with the Valentine's gift.

The ‘My Last Rolo’ project is inspired by an ad campaign that began in the 1980s with black and white line-drawing cartoon in which a girl gives the boy next to her the last Rolo from a packet.

Billie Crofts, manager for Right at Home in Grantham, said reviving the sentiment was to provide “solace and companionship to clients who may be spending their first Valentine’s alone”.

She added: “We seek to turn what could be a challenging day into one filled with positive emotions, reinforcing the idea that they are cherished and remembered.

“Recognising that Valentine's Day might be a difficult time for those spending it alone, this project is crucial in offering emotional support.

The gift including the poem and the single Rolo.

“It strives to counteract potential feelings of loneliness and provide a sense of connection and care on a day traditionally associated with love.

“The ‘My Last Rolo’ provides an opportunity to show our older generation that they are not forgotten, and they are still an integral part of a caring community.

“The goal is to make this Valentine's Day a memorable and uplifting experience for all clients.”

The last Rolo advertising campaign featured several short films, the final one, in 2001, showed Robinson Crusoe on a desert island. A parrot that swipes the last Rolo and ends up in a cooking pot by way of revenge.

Did you ever give someone your last Rolo? Let us know in the comments below.