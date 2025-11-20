A serial offender who had been banned from shops in Grantham has been sent to prison after breaching his order and continuing to commit crimes.

Luke Compton, 33, of Victoria Street in Grantham, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court to face nine charges of theft and seven counts of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Luke Compton. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

He will also now been banned from all shops in and around Grantham until 2029.

Sergeant Lee Mayfield said: “We recognise the significant impact that persistent offending has on our communities, including those working in retail, and we remain committed to achieving outcomes like this for repeat offenders.

“This result is an important step forward and should reassure the public that we will continue to hold offenders accountable and deliver justice.”

In court, Compton pleaded guilty to the following:

*Stealing wine worth £50 from M&S on London Road in Grantham on September 7

*Stealing laundry items worth £31.92 from Aldi in Sleaford on October 4

*Two separate charges of stealing £100 worth of clothes from TK Maxx — one on October 5 and one on October 6

*Stealing chocolate worth £212.61 from Aldi in Grantham on October 22

*Stealing Lego and alcohol worth £40 from Asda in Grantham on October 24

*On Thursday October 30, he stole meat and alcohol of an unknown value from Co-Op in Bottesford

*Stealing wine worth £40 from M&S in London Road in Grantham

*On that same day — November 4 — stealing £94.95 of alcohol from Asda in Grantham

He also admitted breaching his order by entering shops that he had been banned from.

These were:

*M&S on September 28 and October 4.

*TK Maxx on October 5 and 6.

*Aldi on October 22.

*Asda on October 24 and November 4.

At the hearing, on Tuesday November 19, he also pleaded guilty to a further three thefts and three breaches of his CBO from offences in July which were due to be heard at trial later this week.

He was given a six-month prison sentence for these offences.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court granted a further Criminal Behaviour Order on November 18 25, which will expire on 14 January 2029.

It prohibits Compton from entering any retail premises in Grantham town centre and surrounding areas, except a named chemist in Grantham.

A CBO is used to try to tackle serious and persistent offenders — and breaching one is a criminal offence.