The A1 southbound is closed this afternoon (Sunday, October 5) after what is understood to be a serious accident with the air ambulance called.

The crash happened on the southbound carriageway at about 3.30pm between Little Ponton and Great Ponton, south of Grantham.

The accident on the A1 at Great Ponton on October 5. Photo: RSM Photography

It is understood to involve a car which has gone underneath a trailer.

The road is closed between the B1174 near Grantham and the B6043 near Colsterworth.

Emergency services are at the scene.