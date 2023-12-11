Disruption is continuing for some rail services as engineers complete repairs for the East Coast Main Line.

Saturday’s storms had damaged four of the overhead lines which run between Peterborough and Grantham causing issues for commuters yesterday (Sunday, December 10).

Network Rail says that three out of the four lines have now been repaired.

Network Rail engineers complete repairs on the East Coast Main Line PHOTO: credit RSM photography

A spokesman said: “Repairs have been completed on three out of the four lines affected: southbound fast and slow line, and the northbound slow line.

“The northbound fast line still has some repair work needed which is planned for overnight tonight but the line can be used in ‘diesel only’ mode.”

