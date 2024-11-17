Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

‘Severe delays’ of up to 23 minutes on A1 near Grantham following crash

By Duncan Browne
-
duncan.browne@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:49, 17 November 2024

There are currently ‘severe delays’ on the A1 following a crash.

Motorists are being warned of delays of up to 23 minutes on a stretch of the road near Grantham.

Vehicles are averaging speeds of 10mph, the AA Traffic website is reporting.

A1 road sign
A1 road sign

“Severe delays of 23 minutes and delays increasing on A1 Southbound between Toll Bar Road and A607 (Harlaxton / Melton Mowbray turn off),” it says

“Average speed 10mph.”

A second update added: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A1 Southbound at A52 (Grantham North / Barrowby turn off).”

Grantham Human Interest Lincs Homepage Stamford Traffic and Travel Transport Duncan Browne
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE