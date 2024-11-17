There are currently ‘severe delays’ on the A1 following a crash.

Motorists are being warned of delays of up to 23 minutes on a stretch of the road near Grantham.

Vehicles are averaging speeds of 10mph, the AA Traffic website is reporting.

A1 road sign

“Severe delays of 23 minutes and delays increasing on A1 Southbound between Toll Bar Road and A607 (Harlaxton / Melton Mowbray turn off),” it says

“Average speed 10mph.”

A second update added: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A1 Southbound at A52 (Grantham North / Barrowby turn off).”