Drivers are facing delays on the A1 following an accident.

There has been a crash on the southbound carriageway at Colsterworth this morning (Monday, November 18).

Queues are already back to the Stoke Rochford turn off and there are delays of up to 30 minutes, National Highways reports.

The A1 at Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography

Anyone planning to travel southbound past Colsterworth is advised to divert to avoid the accident scene.