Crash on A1 at Colsterworth causing delays

By Katie Green
Published: 09:22, 18 November 2024
 | Updated: 10:04, 18 November 2024

Drivers are facing delays on the A1 following an accident.

There has been a crash on the southbound carriageway at Colsterworth this morning (Monday, November 18).

Queues are already back to the Stoke Rochford turn off and there are delays of up to 30 minutes, National Highways reports.

The A1 at Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography
Anyone planning to travel southbound past Colsterworth is advised to divert to avoid the accident scene.

