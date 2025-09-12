A crash involving a car and a lorry has blocked the A1 northbound near Great Ponton, causing severe delays this afternoon (Friday).

Emergency services from Grantham, Corby Glen and Newark attended the scene.

National Highways has said there could be delays of up to 20 minutes, with normal traffic expected to return between 4pm and 4.15pm.

The A1 northbound is blocked near Great Ponton after a crash. Photo: RSM Photography

Lincolnshire Police has warned drivers to expect disruptions and urged caution. The circumstances of the crash - and the condition of those involved - is not yet known.

AA Traffic News reported average speeds of 10mph on stretches affected by the incident.