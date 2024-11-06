Firefighters tackled a severe house fire which caused significant damage to the roof and loft space late last night.

Both Grantham fire crews arrived on Harrowby Lane in Grantham at 11.16pm on Tuesday (November 5) to find the roof space 25% damaged and the loft fully affected by fire, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue reported early this morning.

Firefighters used specialist equipment to bring the blaze under control.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

Investigations confirmed an electrical fault as the cause of the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.