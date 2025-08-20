Care home residents have raised a glass to International Beer Day, as the pub was brought to them.

HC-One’s Fosse Way View Care Home, Bingham, was visited by one of the town’s best-known locals — Niall from The Wheatsheaf — on Friday, August 1.

As the oldest pub in Bingham and freshly crowned Vale of Belvoir CAMRA's Pub of the Year 2025, The Wheatsheaf is steeped in local history and beer expertise.

Niall from The Wheatsheaf with a Fosse Way View resident. Photo: Supplied

Niall gave an informative talk to residents, lifting the curtain on life behind the bar and discussing everything from caring for the pumps to why a cloudy pint is no longer something to send back.

Resident Pat Weightman shared memories of time spent running a pub in Newcastle named The Robin Hood, while resident James Hutton sampled a taste of the past with a pint of Shipstones Original, brought in by Niall for residents to try.

James Hutton, Fosse Way View resident, enjoying a pint of Shipstones Original. Photo: Supplied

Fiona Benning, HC-One’s Fosse Way View wellbeing coordinator, said: "It was such a lovely afternoon — not just for the beer tasting, but for the stories, laughter, and sense of community it brought. We’re so grateful to Niall for taking the time to bring the pub to us, without the walk home."

Resident Pat Weightman added: “You can’t beat a good Shipstones, I do like going into The Wheatsheaf for a drink and it took me right back to my pub days when I used to run a pub in Newcastle. I found it all really interesting and Niall was really knowledgeable.”