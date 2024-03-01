A 37-year-old woman has been convicted of theft after targeting vulnerable people in a town.

Rozanne Burland, of Harlaxton Road, Grantham, was found guilty last Friday (February 23) at Lincoln Magistrates Court.

After receiving a number of reports from the public, Lincolnshire Police identified Burland as a suspect who “disguised her true intentions as friendship to make a monetary gain,” said PC Karl Cinavas, of Lincolnshire Police.

Rozanne Burland, of Harlaxton Road, Grantham, has been convicted of theft. Picture: iStock

He added: “She left her victims feeling humiliated.

“Neighbourhood Policing Teams will continue efforts to listen to the public and act to protect the most vulnerable.

“We rely on the community to help focus our work and this is just one example of a case which may not have been seen through if it wasn’t for the courage of the victims to come forward.

“I encourage anyone who has been a victim of such a crime or knows someone who has been a victim to come to us and speak up.”

Burland has been bailed pending her sentencing and has also been given two restraining orders to protect her victims.