Traffic on the A1 faced more delays this afternoon due to an earlier shed load.

The incident occurred on the A1 Northbound after Sewstern Lane, near Long Bennington this afternoon (March 21).

One lane of the major route was closed, but has since reopened. Delays remain for traffic between Newark and Grantham.

A shed load is causing delays on the A1 between Newark and Grantham. Stock image

The average speed in the area was reported by the AA to be 10mph.

It comes after two serious crashes on the A1 in the past week, including an incident which closed the road at Colsterworth after a lorry went through the central barrier on Monday (March 18) .

The second incident occurred near Grantham on Wednesday (March 20), in which the central barrier was also damaged.

