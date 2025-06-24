An upcoming theatre production promises a night of deduction and laughter perfect for fans of mystery, comedy, or both.

Grantham’s Guildhall Theatre will welcome a riotous retelling of a Sherlock Holmes classic on Saturday, June 28.

The Hound of the Baskervilles, presented by Two’s A Crowd Productions, reimagines Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic mystery as a high-energy comedy.

Set in “1880-ish,” the fast-paced show sees just three actors switch between nearly 30 characters in a whirlwind of costume changes, slapstick humour and detective drama.

Audiences will join Holmes and Dr Watson as they tackle a centuries-old mystery filled with murder, intrigue, and suspicious characters.

The production blends classic storytelling with comedic flair, described as “as good as a West End show” by previous attendees.

The not-for-profit theatre company behind the production is known for its energetic and inventive performances.

Proceeds from the show will help fund future productions or support the Stamford Day Centre’s charitable work.

The performance is suitable for ages 12 and over, and includes haze effects and occasional flashing lights.

Tickets cost £15 or £13 for concessions, and the curtain rises at 7.30pm. Available from the Guildhall.

Those who enjoyed stage versions of The 39 Steps or The Three Musketeers can expect a similarly polished performance, full of “amazing comedic timing” and “top-quality actors”.