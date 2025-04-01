Plans to build a new convenience store at the major Poplar Farm development in Grantham are set to be approved.

South Kesteven District Council's planning committee is expected to approve a reserved matters application from developers Norwich Hub and Buckminster for a convenience store on land west of Penrhyn Way during a meeting on Thursday (April 3).

The proposals for the shop at Poplar Farm in Grantham

Outline planning permission for the mixed-use development, comprising up to 1,800 homes, community facilities—including a primary school and community centre—and associated open space, was granted in June 2011. To date, 672 homes have been completed.

The proposed store is the first phase of the local centre serving the Poplar Farm development and the wider north-west quadrant development, which includes Rectory Farm. It consists of a single-storey, L-shaped structure.

The application also includes part of the market square within the wider local centre proposals. This includes 21 customer parking spaces, two disabled parking spaces, and three cycle stands accommodating up to six bicycles.

"The proposed convenience store is designed and located to respond to the local community," wrote the applicant in its design and access statement.

"The proposal serves as ‘top-up’ shopping for local residents rather than a destination type shopping centre. The size of the convenience store is sustainable within the local community and does not depend on a wider catchment area for its sustainability."

They added: "Security measures are proposed to the convenience store property to prevent break-in attempts, and in the event of an attempt, reduce the success rate. Bollards are proposed for the perimeter of the convenience store access to offer a visual deterrent to ram raid break-in attempts.

"Roller shutters are included to protect the windows and shopfront from damage. Service yard gates, high-level gabion/brick walls, and steel security doors provide a secure service yard which out of hours discourages access to the back of house of the convenience store."

The planning committee meeting is scheduled for 1pm on Thursday.