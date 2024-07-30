A shop that lost its licence last week after £80,000 of cannabis was found is now for sale at nearly £200,000.

Indre Shop, at 9A Bridge End Road, Grantham, was raided by Lincolnshire Police in April and found to have a large-scale cannabis grow in its disused ground floor.

Around 150 plants, 12 to 13 weeks old, were found, estimated at £75,500.

The Indre shop on Bridge End Road, Grantham, was raided by Lincolnshire Police in April and lost its licence on Friday. Photo: Mundys Commercial/rightmove

South Kesteven District Council revoked the shop’s licence on Friday due to its problematic history.

The property is now listed on Rightmove for £195,000 by Mundys Commercial.

The listing states that the site comprises a retail unit on the ground floor with a self-contained two-bedroom flat above and includes a single garage.

The shop area. Photo: Mundys Commercial/rightmove

It is located opposite McDonald’s and near Subway and SPAR.

The retail unit has a glazed entrance and display windows; the flat has a living room, kitchen, two bedrooms, and a bathroom.

Additional amenities are a rear courtyard with an external toilet and a separate store room.

The kitchen. Photo: Mundys Commercial/rightmove

“In the agent's opinion, the property may be suitable for a variety of uses, subject to the necessary consents being obtained from the local authority,” said the listing.

The property, which has previously served as a kitchen showroom and convenience store, is available freehold with potential for various uses, subject to local authority consent.

An energy company disconnecting the electricity metre discovered the cannabis grow and reported it.

The bathroom. Photo: Mundys Commercial/rightmove

The property was reported closed to the public at that time.

The Licensing Committee of South Kesteven District Council reviewed the situation and decided to revoke the shop’s licence on July 26, 2024.

The decision was based on the shop's criminal activity undermining licensing objectives.

The living space. Photo: Mundys Commercial/rightmove

The current licence holder, Indre Adamkevicius, had a problematic history, including a police caution in 2016 for previous licensing offences, such as keeping smuggled goods on the premises.

Before this, Indre Shop had multiple reviews, first as Balt Foods, where it was found with non-duty paid alcohol and foreign-labelled medicines in June 2016.

The licence was transferred to Adamkevicius and the shop reopened as Indre Food but continued to face scrutiny.

In August 2016, illegal cigarettes were found, resulting in a three-month licence suspension.

Before the recent discovery, police checked the premises several times and found it closed.

A May 9, 2024, follow-up visit found the premises “completely stripped”.