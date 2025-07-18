A disused shop is set to become an 11-bedroom house in multiple occupation after South Kesteven planners gave the go-ahead.

The property at 14 Brook Street in Grantham will be converted into single-occupancy rooms across three storeys, including shared kitchen and living spaces on each floor.

It was formerly Tradewells, which closed in March 2022 after the owner decided to sell up and retire. The business had been open since 1989.

Planners have backed plans to convert the empty Brook Street shop into a HMO. Photo: Google Streetview

The ground floor, formerly a retail unit, has since stood empty and lies within the Grantham conservation area.

While the change of use raised flood risk concerns from the drainage board, officers noted that earlier approved plans also included ground-floor bedrooms and found no increased risk.

Officers said the development offers “a public benefit” by boosting rental options in a sustainable, town centre location.

“The development of the site in the manner proposed would not result in an overdevelopment of the site that would have a detrimental, adverse impact upon the residential amenities of adjacent properties and provides a suitable level of amenity space for the future occupiers for refuse and cycle storage,” said a report into the decision.

The HMO will include soundproofing, cycle storage and refuse areas at the rear of the site.

External changes include removing the modern shopfront and reinstating sash windows to match the building’s 19th-century style.

The conservation officer supported the plan, stating it would enhance the street’s historic character.

The property is within walking distance of shops, services and public transport, and no on-site parking is proposed.

This marks the latest application for the site, which has had previous approvals for smaller flats since 2021.

A former pub on the same road was recently given the go-ahead for a conversion into educational facilities.

The HMO must be licensed separately by the district council.