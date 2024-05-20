A comic book and collectables shop is moving to a bigger premises.

Since Gambit73 opened in Westgate, Grantham, last year, it has built up a loyal customer base for its collectables, TV and film memorabilia and comic books.

Owners Dan Powell and Claire Hall, who is from Grantham, will now be moving the shop to a bigger premises in the George Shopping Centre to extend their product range and potentially create a social space for customers.

“Since opening, it has been really good and has been better than we anticipated, hence the move,” said Dan, originally from Swineshead near Boston.

He added: “People were asking for things that we don’t have the room to stock and the range of stuff available needs an expansion to meet that demand.

“Also, people come into the shop and sort of use it as a library. They will have a look around and then have a conversation about their interest and it becomes more social.

The new premises in the George Shopping Centre.

The new premises in the George Shopping Centre.

“The vision is to create more of a social space in the shop so people can come and have different chats.”

Initially, the couple looked around several bigger premises, however the one they chose had the “right look” they wanted.

Dan added: “The George Centre has been really supportive about the move. I think it is because we have established a brand and will have our loyal customer base wherever we are.”

Gambit73 in Westgate, Grantham.

While the pair settle into their new home, they have many ideas for the shop as it grows.

Dan said: “We want to maybe hold some sort of horror cinema in the future as we store a lot of old school horror.

“We don’t want to compete with the cinema, but we would be interested to show that we are a group of people with a great interest in that area.

“We will also be expanding the music range for collectibles for older bands like ACDC and the Rolling Stones.”

They are hosting a launch event on Saturday (May 25) to give visitors a chance to see the new premises and view some of their new stock.

The day will kick off at 9.30am, with an appearance from Sonic the Hedgehog, the shop’s mascot, for a meet and greet.

At 10.30am, princesses Cinderella and Snow White will pay the shop a visit and this will be followed by another visit from Sonic in the afternoon.

After the shop shuts at 4pm, there will be an invite-only celebration for its loyal customers and also members of Grantham Business Club.

Celebrations continue on bank holiday Monday (May 27) where Grantham’s Mr Bean and Deadpool will be visiting. There will also be a fancy dress competition, with first, second and third prizes on offer.

Dan said: “We are looking forward to people having the opportunity to look at the new shop and new stock.

“However, not all of it will be there to start with as it’s quite busy at the moment!

“We can’t wait to celebrate with our loyal customers. It came from what they wanted to see in the shop.”