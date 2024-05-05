We are very fortunate to live in such a relatively safe area, with a lower crime rate compared to other parts of our country, writes Grantham and Stamford MP Gareth Davies (Con).

However, retail crimes such as shoplifting have sadly been on the rise in even the safest of communities.

It is because these crimes are a concern across so many communities, including our own, that I was pleased to see that the Government recently announced increased preventive measures and tougher punishments against retail criminals.

Gareth Davies

Wherever crime occurs, it has an unacceptable impact on families and businesses, which is why one of my top priorities has always been to work with our local Lincolnshire Police to ensure that they have the equipment and the powers they need to keep our area safe.

So often, our local shops have been set up by people who had an idea; have taken risks and invested time and money; and now go to work day-in day-out to sell local produce, create local jobs, and provide for their families. That is why I am always encouraged that so many people like to support local suppliers wherever possible, backing our high streets to continue to thrive.

What our high streets and businesses do not need is selfish criminals stealing goods or attacking staff. This has always been absolutely unacceptable, costing businesses financially, placing lives and livelihoods at risk, and harming our community by filling the pockets of criminal groups who often go on to commit other offences.

Of course, shoplifting and other retail crimes not only have a significant impact on local businesses, particularly smaller shops on our high streets, but also national chains that have opened their doors in our area.

I regularly visit businesses of all sizes in our area, and last week visited Sainsbury's in Bourne to meet with the store manager and staff working hard on the shop floor following the welcomed announcement of the Government’s retail crime crackdown. We had a very informative discussion on how criminals commit retail crimes, the measures that Sainsbury's and other stores have implemented in response, and their relationship with our local police and others who are taking action.

Alongside other retailers, Sainsbury’s are supporting the Prime Minister’s tough crackdown on shoplifters, delivered through the use of new technology, greater legal protections for shop floor staff, and specific measures targeted at repeat offenders. Crucially, those who continually engage in this awful behaviour will face the prospect of being tagged, providing a constant, physical reminder that they risk being sent to prison if they refuse to obey the rules.

Our local Lincolnshire Police work hard to keep our area safe, and crime is falling further across our towns thanks to their efforts, so I am determined to continue to work alongside them to make sure this continues to be the case for both businesses and families.