Volunteers will once again take to town streets and supermarkets as the Royal British Legion launches its annual Poppy Appeal for 2025.

Collections will begin at Sainsbury’s and Aldi in Grantham from October 24 to 26, and again from October 30 to November 8, running between 10am and 6pm.

Asda will host stalls from November 3 to 8 between 9am and 6pm, while collectors will also be based on St Peter’s Hill during the same week from 10am to 4pm.

Grantham’s Poppy Appeal begins later this month ahead of Remembrance Sunday. Photo: Stock

Morrisons is also expected to host a collection point, with dates to be confirmed.

The Royal British Legion supports serving and former members of the armed forces, along with their families.