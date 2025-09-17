Home   Grantham   News   Article

Wharf Road car park in Grantham to close for £280,000 maintenance

By Daniel Jaines
Published: 10:08, 17 September 2025

A £280,000 improvement programme will be carried out at a town car park later this month.

South Kesteven District Council has confirmed that Wharf Road multi-storey car park in Grantham will close temporarily from Monday, September 29, until early November for essential resurfacing and maintenance.

The closure will affect levels 1 to 4, while the Morrisons ground-level shoppers’ car park will remain open.

Wharf Road car park in Grantham. Photo: LDRS
Visitors can access the library via the ground-floor car park or on foot through the Isaac Newton Centre.

Alternative car parks are available at Guildhall Street, Conduit Lane, Welham Street and Watergate.

The £283,305 contract awarded to Rio Asphalt & Paving Co Ltd aims to address a backlog of maintenance, including structural corrosion on the upper levels.

Council deputy leader Richard Cleaver said in July that the work was vital to maintain the car park, clear a backlog of maintenance and support Grantham’s town centre vitality.

