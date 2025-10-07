The owners of a new reptile store in a town shopping centre say residents should focus on the positive future of the High Street.

Grantham’s George Centre will welcome a new addition this month as Riverview Reptiles opens its doors.

The store, operated by Tom Williams, 42, and Lisa Chirico, 40, marks an expansion from their Sileby base in Leicestershire, where they have traded for three and a half years.

Meet lizards, snakes and more at Grantham’s newest shop. Photo: Supplied

Riverview Reptiles specialises in exotic pets, offering a wide range of lizards, snakes, tortoises and invertebrates.

The Grantham store will also provide holiday boarding for exotic animals, along with on-site animal handling experiences.

Customers can expect displays of reptiles in carefully designed terrariums, with a strong emphasis on high welfare standards.

Tom and Lisa with staff at their Sileby location. Photo: Supplied

The couple, who have 17 years’ experience in the exotic pet industry, said they chose Grantham for its welcoming community and potential to attract new visitors to the town.

“Grantham is a lovely town that needs new, interesting businesses to invest in, and we feel strongly that our business will help bring new people to the town,” said the pair.

“We want our store in Grantham to offer a complete one-stop shop for all exotic pet needs and requirements, focusing strongly on good animal welfare.”

Grantham shoppers can explore exotic pets and support independent stores. Photo: Supplied

An open day is planned for October 18, though details are yet to be confirmed.

The launch comes at a time when concerns have been raised over closures on Grantham’s High Street, including Clarks and Superdrug, and the need for residents to support independent businesses to maintain footfall.

However, Tom and Lisa are optimistic about the town’s potential and believe that highlighting positive developments—like the new shops in the George Centre, including their own store—could help support and promote local businesses.

Tom in the Sileby store. Photo: Supplied

“People are very quick to be negative about the High Street, but there are new shops opening all the time,” they said.

They pointed to a new mini arcade, a vintage clothing store and a hot chocolate vendor all opening in the centre.

Councillors last week emphasised the importance of imaginative initiatives and community backing to revive the town centre, highlighting new ventures in the George Centre as a positive step.