Four shops have been found selling knives to underage customers.

A Lincolnshire Trading Standards operation saw two 15-year-old volunteers attempted to purchase knives from shops in Grantham, Lincoln and Sleaford.

Kitchen knives and Stanley knives were sold to underage teens. Photo: istock/Zheka-Boss

Despite it being against the law to sell bladed products to people under the age of 18, four of the nine shops sold kitchen and Stanley knives to the youngsters during the sting on Saturday, November 22.

The four shopkeepers failed to challenge the underage shoppers and ask for proof of age.

“Across Lincolnshire we’re committed to keeping our communities safe and protecting our young people from the dangers of knife crime,” said Coun Alex McGonigle, executive councillor for community safety at Lincolnshire County Council.

“The Underage Sales Operations conducted by Lincolnshire Trading Standards are another of the tools in our armoury.

“By reminding shopkeepers of their legal responsibilities, we are helping to stop these dangerous items from falling into the hands of our young people.

“Our officers will not hesitate to pursue criminal prosecutions against those unscrupulous owners who continue to put profit ahead of our young people’s safety.”

These offending retailers will receive a written warning from Trading Standards and will be subject to follow-up test purchases.

Repeat offences could result in prosecution and substantial fines.