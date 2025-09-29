The 103rd iteration of a popular countryside ploughing match and show has proved to be one of the best attended yet.

Flintham and District Agriculture Society’s Flintham and District Ploughing Match and Show took place on Thursday (September 25) at Abbey Farm in Aslockton.

Featuring traditional rural events, entertainment, trade stands, equestrian and livestock classes, horticulture, and even a charity Shetland Pony Grand National, the show delivered a bumper day of fun for all ages.

Nick Morley of Lowdham with his 1955 Massy Ferguson 35 and Ransomes Robin plough. Photo: Iliffe Media/ David Dawson

Show secretary Jill Gratton-Fisher said: “It was one of the best attended shows — we had three schools and two preschools in attendance too, so lots of children.

“They really enjoyed the education marquee where they painted pictures and made masks, and also were really interested in the question and answer session with Will Heston from Newgrange Vets.”

With more than 100 years of history, the show continues to celebrate the county’s farming heritage through the Traditional Horse and Tractor Ploughing competition.

“The ploughing was a sight to behold,” Jill added.

Mark Palmer of Harby, Vale of Belvoir, Midland Style hedge laying. Photo: Iliffe Media/ David Dawson

Tony Kirkland of Bottesford with his 1955 Ferguson tractor. Photo: Iliffe Media/ David Dawson

South Notts Hounds. Photo: Iliffe Media/ David Dawson

19-month-old Herbie Cove of Thorpe on the Hill. Photo: Iliffe Media/ David Dawson

“It was very well attended as usual, and the light horse class entries also went up in numbers.”

Entertainment included the Shetland Pony Grand National, raising money for the Bob Champion Cancer Trust, as well as Gundog Scurry, shows by Ladies in Pigs — a non-profit organisation dedicated to educating future generations about British food and the farming industry — Greenfield’s forestry skills demonstrations with the National Hedge Layers Association, and a tractor train around the show site.

In the horticultural competitions, makers and creators submitted home baked goods, vegetables, wines, and flower arrangements for judging; and there was a variety of equestrian events as part of the Light Horse Attractions.

As well as celebrating traditional rural life, the show also showcased the latest farming tech and state of the art machinery, and there were plenty of trade stands for visitors to browse.

Jerry Howard and Hilary Selby of HTV Solutions and Southwell Agricultural Supplies, with a 1959 NSU Quickly 2 speed moped. Photo: Iliffe Media/ David Dawson

Andrew and Jeremy Hemmings of Hawksworth. Photo: Iliffe Media/ David Dawson

Stephen Mellows of Cropwell Bishop with his 1955 Horticultural tractor. Photo: Iliffe Media/ David Dawson

Gordon Pattison of Woodman's Cider, Sutton-cum-Granby. Photo: Iliffe Media/ David Dawson

Jill added: “The Shetland Pony Grand National was super popular, the children love it, and the trade stands were well patronised.

“The afterparty was also great fun, and continued the real celebration of the show and country life.”

Simon of South Cave with Lulu and Seth owned by Mike Bingham of Blythe. Photo: Iliffe Media/ David Dawson

Derek Hilton of Staunton, Gloucestershire, with 9-year-old Shires, Ivan and Albert. Photo: Iliffe Media/ David Dawson

Carolyn Fox of Dry Doddington with her 5-year-old Salers Cow, continental reserve champion, Manorlane Pandora. Photo: Iliffe Media/ David Dawson

Now, the show’s organisers turn their attention to next year’s show, which will take place on the third Thursday of September in Wiverton.