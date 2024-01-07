Some of the cottages on Albert Street were built in 1871, writes Ruth Crook of Grantham Civic Society.

In 1891, living at 5 Albert Street were John James Peacock, a railway platelayer and his wife Eliza with five of their surviving children, John Harry aged 18, twins Eliza and Alice aged 11, Ernest aged 9 and Ethel aged 4.

Another daughter Minnie, aged 14, was a servant on North Parade. All the children had been baptised together on 1 August 1886 at Spittlegate church. Two years after the census, on 25 October, Mrs Peacock died suddenly leaving Mr Peacock with his large family.

The Albert Street bomb site.

Just over two weeks later there was heavy snow and Mr Peacock was called upon to clear the snow off the railway tracks near the station. A train in the sidings hit him and killed him instantly, leaving his children orphaned. Fortunately, the railways looked after families of employees killed in their employ.

Albert Street

There was an orphanage in Derby called ‘The Railway Servants Orphanage’ where children were looked after. In 1901 John Harry worked for the railways in Sleaford and had his own family, Eliza was a servant in Nottingham and Alice a servant in Lancashire, Ernest had died in 1898 and Ethel was still at the orphanage.

On 23 October 1940, bombs were dropped on South Parade, Albert Street and Spittlegate bridge, when one man was killed and nine other people were injured.