A business owner is marking more than 20 years in the signage industry.

Signs Express Grantham has undergone more than 20 years of ownership under Ian Charles, marking years of dedication, craftsmanship and business growth.

Ian started as a sign maker, seeing it as a temporary role before a 'proper career.'

The company has won awards for some of its designs. Photo: Supplied.

“I soon found that I really enjoyed the variety of work and seemed to be ‘OK’ at the job, so I stuck with it, gradually working my way up to centre manager under the then owner, Grant Rogers.

“In 2003, when Grant decided to move to Canada and sell the business, to my shock, he offered to sell it to me and a colleague.”

In 2004, he bought the business and, by 2007, became sole owner, guiding it through industry changes.

Signs Express has marked 20 years of creativity and innovation. Photo: Supplied

Over the years, Signs Express Grantham has worked on diverse projects, from simple signage to complex branding for major clients.

Notable projects include a totem sign for a Nottingham regeneration and, more recently, the team was recognised as a finalist at the UK Graphic Awards for its work in Newark.

Reflecting on industry changes, Ian highlighted the rise of digital printing and sustainability.

A recent example of high-quality signage created for a client. Photo: Supplied.

He also acknowledged the impact of social media on marketing, admitting he had to “find his voice” online to reach new customers.

“Digital screens and more innovation in sustainability are becoming a bigger focus. However, you can’t beat preparing some vinyl text and fitting it onto a van for me,” he said.

“The world of marketing has definitely changed the way we work. Long gone are the days of the Yellow Pages ad.”

Precision and attention to detail in every project. Photo: Supplied

A creative design tailored to the client's needs. Photo: Supplied.

Despite the challenges, Ian credits his team—Rachel and Andrew—for the company’s success, saying their combined 60 years of experience is key to delivering high-quality service.

Signs Express Limited’s managing director, Jonathan Bean, praised Ian’s dedication, calling him an “amazing franchisee” whose hard work has earned industry recognition.

As Signs Express Grantham looks to the future, Ian remains excited about the industry’s evolution and the opportunities ahead.

One of the many bespoke signage projects completed by the team. Photo: Supplied

“It’s been some ride,” he said, “but we are still here alive and kicking and wondering where we will get to next and what 2025 and beyond has in store.”