Motorists are being warned of a ‘significant impact’ on traffic this morning.

A water main has burst at South Parade in Grantham, causing the closure of Albert Street up to Springfield Road.

Police say diversions are in place.

Lincolnshire Police. Stock image

A Lincolnshire Police statement said: “We are currently at the scene of a burst water main at South Parade in Grantham.

“Closures are in place at the junction of Albert Street up to the crossroads at Springfield Road.

“Diversions will be in place and we are expected to be in the area for some time.

“It will likely have a significant impact on traffic throughout the morning.”

Anglian Water’s website says: “We’ve had a few reports about the water supply in this area.

“Don’t worry – our engineers are investigating what might be behind it.”