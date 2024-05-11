A singer has launched a new platform with the aim to bring more entertainment to care homes.

Dave Cox has launched the Care Home Entertainment Community Directory to allow care homes and entertainers in Lincolnshire to connect and bring more entertainment to residents.

Entertainers can list themselves on the website and care home activities coordinators can view their profiles and if they wish to connect, they can directly message them.

Dave Cox

“The community directory can help to attract more entertainers and activity suppliers to the care sector,” said Dave.

Dave, who has been providing care home entertainment since 2005, added: “I've seen an enormous growth in care home entertainment and activities, ever more since Covid.

“When starting out in 2005, most elderly homes didn't even have an activity coordinator, one of the carers would book a singer in now and then.

“Now it's the norm to have at least one activity coordinator and a personalised activity program for each resident, along with group activities.

“This to me speaks volumes as to the benefits of live entertainment and activities in care homes.”

Initially, Dave launched the ‘Care Home Rock Campaign’ in January last year, which saw him performing in several care homes in the county, including four in Grantham.

However, he thought about how there was no place for other entertainers and care homes to connect and organise entertainment like he provides.

Dave performing at Newton House Care Home in Grantham in 2022.

Therefore, he set out to create the directory so this could be altogether on one platform.

He said: “I could see issues that there was no direct line between entertainers and co-ordinators, so it was in my view there needed to be a facility for this to improve the communication between the two.

“This platform is for this community to grow. It’s about improving that connectivity and growing as a community to build something for everybody and make this communication system better within the care sector.

“This is the early launch stage of what I believe to be a platform that is a first of its kind with regards to building an online community that is primarily focussed on care home entertainment and activities.”

Still in its infancy, Dave hopes for the directory to eventually include organisations such as Women’s Institutes or venues such as bars to offer a space for residents to travel to with their families.

For more information, go to https://carehomeentertainment.co.uk/home/.

Currently, entertainers can list themselves for free on the website until May 27. From then, it will cost £30 for six months.