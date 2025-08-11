A free event will offer live music, refreshments and a friendly welcome.

Grantham residents are invited to enjoy a free 60s-themed sing-along afternoon at the National Grief Advice Service’s Wellbeing Centre on Wharf Road.

The event, taking place from 2pm to 4pm on Monday, August 18, promises live performances of classic hits from the era of The Beatles and Dusty Springfield.

The Wellbeing Centre on Wharf Road, Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

A professional singer will lead the entertainment, with plenty of opportunity to sing along or simply relax and enjoy the music.

Hosted by the National Bereavement Service and Shine, the afternoon aims to offer a heart-warming and social experience for all ages.

Light refreshments will be available, and the venue is open to anyone looking to reminisce, connect or unwind.

Organisers describe the event as “a lovely way to spend the afternoon with friends,” and encourage visitors to bring someone along or meet new faces.