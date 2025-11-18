Two sisters have launched a new events brand aimed at helping business owners and professionals connect, collaborate and grow.

Hattie Johnson and Elsie Greenjordan, from Grantham, have created Coffee & Connections, an event platform designed to provide professionals with the space and skills to connect, collaborate, and grow their businesses.

Their debut event, taking place at Cinco Lounge on November 19, is already close to selling out.

Sisters Hattie Johnson and Elsie Greenjordan new venture will mix mentoring, workshops and networking.

It will give professionals at any stage of their career the chance to meet others, exchange ideas and build meaningful relationships in an informal setting.

"We aren’t a networking group, we are an event platform that provides the space and the skills to connect with other professionals powerfully, in order to work more collaboratively and build their business,” explained Hattie, 32.

She explained that they wanted to create something that goes beyond traditional networking, focusing on genuine opportunities for people to collaborate, learn from each other, and build confidence in their business journey.

Hattie, 32, trained in musical theatre at Italia Conti and spent five years in London in professional performing arts roles.

She then built a successful coaching and events business with international clients, starting just before COVID.

She has also produced and performed in stage shows, including Revisiting Amy and Magic of Music.

Her sister, Elsie, 26, studied business management and entrepreneurship at Nottingham Trent University, graduating with first-class honours and receiving the best-performing student award.

She went on to work seven years in marketing, mainly in professional services finance, before launching her own consultancy.

Hattie's coaching business has clients globally, while Elsie's consultancy supports professionals across the UK.

The sisters decided to move back to Grantham to be nearer to family, especially their mother, after their father’s death.

They now plan to use their experience to support other professionals in Lincolnshire.

Hattie said: "Our vision is to be one of the leading connectors in Lincolnshire," adding that Grantham acts as a "perfect central area" and an ideal location to support other professionals in the county.

Alongside Coffee & Connections, the pair are planning a larger event, She Means Business, at the Guildhall ballroom on March 6, 2026.

The conference will bring together more than 100 female professionals and raise funds for Lincolnshire domestic abuse charity EDAN Lincs.

Future plans include expanding their events to other towns, offering workshops, mentoring and talks throughout the year.

For updates or to sign up, people can find Coffee & Connections on LinkedIn or via Eventbrite. The pair are also currently developing a website.