A senior site manager has been awarded a prestigious award for the high-quality properties being built in the county.

Dane Mumford, 38, has been recognised with a Seal of Excellence Award, for his site management capabilities at David Wilson Homes.

This is Dane’s fourth Seal of Excellence Award in the nine and half years working for the developer.

Dane Mumford, Site Manager at Romans' Quarter in Bingham

In addition to the award given by the National House Building Council, Dane was also crowned Regional Award Winner for the East Region for his efforts on phase two of Roman’s Quarter development in Bingham.

He has also received six consecutive Pride in the Job Quality Awards over the past few years.

He said: “It’s truly an honour to be recognised by the NHBC for any award, but this year’s achievement holds a special significance to me. It represents the ultimate aspiration for any site manager in the housebuilding industry, and I feel very proud to have been selected this year.

“Romans’ Quarter has seen a rapid level of growth of lately, and it’s been a pleasure to work on a site with such fantastic colleagues alongside me.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to all the dedicated trades, operatives, site labourers, forklift drivers, sub-contractors, and the management team for their collective efforts to make this all possible.”

John Reddington, managing director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “It’s truly gratifying to see Dane’s hard work and dedication recognised with a Seal of Excellence and Regional Award win.

“He has shown exceptional leadership and a commitment to delivering high-quality properties in Nottinghamshire, and this is a fantastic reward for his unwavering efforts. I also want to acknowledge the entire team behind this success, as it’s a testament to their dedication and expertise.

“This recognition not only reflects Dane’s individual excellence but also highlights the overall high standards we maintain at David Wilson Homes.”

Dane will compete for the ultimate prize in house building – the Pride in the Job Supreme Awards – which will be unveiled at a gala ceremony in London this January.