A series of properties on a town high street have gone on sale for nearly £500,000.

Pigott and Hall, in Grantham, is advertising six buildings, all housing leasehold businesses, on a single plot of land accessed via Westgate and Guildhall Court, for various prices.

Timothy Hall, from the agents, explained that the properties were inherited and the beneficiaries had decided to sell them.

Unit 4, Guildhall Court was most recently leased to Knightingales. Photo: Rightmove/Pigott and Hall

They had previously been trying to sell the properties as a single plot, but had now decided to also offer the premises as individual units to attract interest. However, the plot as a whole was still up for grabs should the right offer come along.

All the units are currently leased to tenants, and the marketers say on Rightmove that the properties would provide “superb investment” opportunities. Brochures suggest potential gross yields for investors of 7–8.6%.

“The premises are suitable for various uses and occupy a good position in this pleasant shared access courtyard precinct, which is well sited off Guildhall Street — the main pedestrian walk from wide Westgate to the High Street — and is close to Morrisons, the Market Place and the George Shopping Centre,” said the marketers.

The shop at 14 Westgate is currently leased to Rod Pooley Music. Photo: Rightmove/Pigott and Hall

Unit 1, Guildhall Court is occupied by One Cut Above. Photo: Rightmove/Pigott and Hall

The Boutique is the current tenant at Unit 3, Guildhall Court. Photo: Rightmove/Pigott and Hall

Unit 2, Guildhall Court is currently leased to Holroyd's Traditional Sweet Shop. Photo: Rightmove/Pigott and Hall

14a Westgate is home to the Westgate Gallery. Photo: Rightmove/Pigott and Hall

The properties are:

- 14 Westgate: currently leased to Rod Pooley Music, £60,000

- 14a Westgate: currently leased to Westgate Gallery, £120,000

- Unit 2, Guildhall Court: currently leased to Holroyd's Traditional Sweet Shop, £50,000

- Unit 1, Guildhall Court: currently leased to One Cut Above, £60,000

- Unit 3, Guildhall Court: currently leased to The Boutique, £50,000

- Unit 4, Guildhall Court: most recently leased to Knightingales (which was recently put up for sale), £150,000

LincsOnline has not approached any of the businesses for comment on their next steps should the properties sell.