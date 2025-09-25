Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

South Kesteven District Council reveals skate park design for Wyndham Park in Grantham as work gets underway

By Kerry Coupe
-
kerry.coupe@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 08:59, 25 September 2025

Work is soon to start on a new skate park for Grantham.

South Kesteven District Council says part of the upper field of Wyndham Park is out of use, and the basketball hoops have temporarily been removed, while it builds the new skatepark.

Zak Hopkins with South Kesteven district councillor Tim Harrison. Photo: Supplied
Zak Hopkins with South Kesteven district councillor Tim Harrison. Photo: Supplied

The council won £125,000 of cash from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Government money to bring to life the idea, first mooted by Zak Hopkins, 12.

He approached Coun Tim Harrison (Ind - Grantham St Wulfram’s) in person to discuss the idea for Wyndham Park, Grantham, before a bid was made.

The skatepark design for Wyndham Park in Grantham. Photo: Supplied
The skatepark design for Wyndham Park in Grantham. Photo: Supplied

The council added that options are being explored to reinstate the basketball hoops at a new location.

Grantham Human Interest Lincs Homepage Politics Kerry Coupe
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE