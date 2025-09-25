Work is soon to start on a new skate park for Grantham.

South Kesteven District Council says part of the upper field of Wyndham Park is out of use, and the basketball hoops have temporarily been removed, while it builds the new skatepark.

Zak Hopkins with South Kesteven district councillor Tim Harrison. Photo: Supplied

The council won £125,000 of cash from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Government money to bring to life the idea, first mooted by Zak Hopkins, 12.

He approached Coun Tim Harrison (Ind - Grantham St Wulfram’s) in person to discuss the idea for Wyndham Park, Grantham, before a bid was made.

The skatepark design for Wyndham Park in Grantham. Photo: Supplied

The council added that options are being explored to reinstate the basketball hoops at a new location.