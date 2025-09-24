A team of skydivers are set to represent the country at a word championship competition, after taking a national gold.

Nottinghamshire-based team Omni, which trains at Skydive Langar, won gold for vertical formation skydiving at the British National Skydiving Championships at the weekend (September 20-21) at their home airfield.

The team is made up of Sarah Boyd, Martin Roberson, Tim Gaines, Greg Lucas, and Dan Guest.

Skydiving team Omni won a national gold at Skydive Langar. Photo: Supplied

Along with the trophy, the team also earned an invitation to represent Great Britain at the World Championships of Vertical Formation Skydiving, to be held in 2026.

Skydive Langar, which hosted the national competition, is the UK’s biggest skydiving centre, and welcomes tens of thousands of first time skydivers every year, as well as student skydivers and experienced hobbyists.

Competition director Gareth Thomas said: “It’s an honour to host the British Skydiving Championships here in Nottingham and we’ve loved welcoming teams from across the UK to compete at the top of their field.

Omni, who train at Skydive Langar, were crowned the champions in vertical formation skydiving. Photo: Supplied

Omni will now represent Great Britain at the world championships. Photo: Supplied

“Our relationship with Omni spans many years and we are proud that they choose to train here with us. It’s great to see them take home the gold and we look forward to supporting them again on their World Championship journey.”

Vertical formation skydiving is a discipline within the freefly category, which sees competitors fly in a variety of positions — such as seated — rather than the traditional belly-down formation seen in tandem skydives.

Skydive Langar hosted the British National Skydiving Championships. Photo: Supplied

The team completed sequences of formations in the sky to earn points. Photo: Supplied

It is completed by teams of either four or two performers and one camera flyer, who complete ten rounds of sequences creating shapes and movements by holding on to one another, for which they earn points.