A town homeless charity is looking for volunteers to sleep out overnight for a good cause.

Grantham Ark is calling on the local community to take part in its fifth annual Sleepout, aiming to raise awareness of homelessness and funds for a new emergency night shelter.

The overnight event will take place at Grantham House in Castlegate on Friday, November 21, from 9pm until 7am.

Father Clay Roundtree ready for a previous sleepout.

In previous years, about 30 participants have taken part, but organisers hope to attract over 50 this year.

The charity provided 402 nights of accommodation for 20 local homeless people between mid-December 2024 and the end of February 2025 in partnership with South Kesteven District Council.

Grantham Ark now hopes to extend its shelter provision to operate 365 days a year.

Local employers, voluntary groups, scouts, guides, schools and colleges are encouraged to join.

Participants are advised to bring a sleeping bag, blanket, warm clothing including hats, scarves and gloves, a groundsheet or camping mat, snacks, a torch and bin bags.

For more information, to sign up, or to donate, visit the Sleepout website or email enquiries@granthamark.com

Alcohol, tents, footballs and dogs are not permitted.