Traffic is back to normal following a crash.

There was been a crash on the A1 at Little Ponton, near Grantham, this afternoon (Sunday), according to Google.

Traffic is moving as normal again.

The A1 at Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography

The A52 at Bridge End Road between the B6403 High Dyke and Somerby Grove near Grantham is also closed following a crash earlier this afternoon.

