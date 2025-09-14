In an age of whirlwind holidays and social media-fuelled itineraries, a new travel trend is quietly gaining momentum: slow travel, writes Grantham travel expert Lynne Page.

It’s not about how far you go or how much you see—it’s about how deeply you experience a place.

Lynne Page, Grantham-based personal travel consultant with The Holiday Village

Unlike traditional tourism, which often prioritizes seeing the “top 10” attractions, slow travel invites you to pause. It encourages longer stays, local interactions, and an intentional pace that allows travellers to connect with the culture, cuisine, and people in a more authentic way.

This isn’t just about relaxation—it’s a mindset shift. Holiday makers are opting to spend a week in a single village rather than rushing through five cities. They’re taking trains instead of planes, renting apartments instead of hotels, and shopping at local markets rather than souvenir shops. The result? More meaningful memories, less environmental impact, and deeper cultural appreciation.

Take Italy’s Umbria region, for example. Often overshadowed by tourist-heavy Tuscany, Umbria offers the same rolling hills, medieval towns, and rich cuisine—without the crowds. By staying in a family-run agritourism, tourists not only enjoy farm-to-table meals but also gain insights into rural Italian life that no guidebook can offer.

Post-pandemic, people are rethinking what travel means to them. With remote work becoming the norm, digital nomads are blending work and leisure, staying in places for months at a time. I love that, with my job, I can work from anywhere.

Slow travel isn't about seeing less—it’s about experiencing more. It’s the difference between snapping a photo of a landmark and sharing a meal with someone who lives in its shadow. As the world reopens, perhaps it’s time to travel not just to escape life, but to let life in.