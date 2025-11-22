As one year edges towards the next, we are reminded of the small actions that make a big difference, writes Ian Simmons of Grantham RiverCare.

There’s more to litter picking than picking litter!

With this year hurtling inexorably towards a new one, I’m reminded of an old boss who, three weeks into a new year, asked: “What have you achieved so far?”

Ian Simmons, co-lead of Grantham RiverCare.

At that time in my career, I didn’t think in a results-based way, so I stood there doing a passable imitation of a goldfish.

We will summarise our 2025 achievements next month, but this week sees the publication of Keep Britain Tidy’s Annual Impact Report 2024–25.

As regular readers will recall, Grantham RiverCare works under the umbrella of KBT, who provide us, through the RiverCare BeachCare programme, with support for our volunteering efforts.

Some of us are old enough to remember Archimedes muttering something about planet-moving levers.

Our levers are the outstanding volunteers who provide the person-power to make our little bit of the world a better place.

When the efforts of a dedicated, passionate group are multiplied manyfold, real change happens.

KBT can, from their lofty position, measure the change we can’t. Greenhouse gas emissions are one such area.

We don’t measure our impact locally, but nationally they can.

Of nerd-like interest is that the two largest contributors to KBT’s performance in this area were financial — the largest sources of emissions were their pension fund and their bankers!

This led them to switch to a net zero pension fund and move their banking facility. A classic case of “you can’t manage what you don’t measure”.

We haven’t got space to go into every aspect of the report, but it makes for very interesting reading.

It is also why we count what we collect, so that we can report up the chain to add to this intelligence and monitor the success of all our hard work.

One example would be the number of bags of litter collected locally, which contribute to the annual national figure of over 425,000 bags.

That represents a lot of clean rivers, beaches and streets!

The KBT campaign launching this week shines a light on fly tipping, a national scourge. It highlights the responsibility of the individual (whose waste it is) to ensure it is dealt with properly.

Any business or individual offering to take waste away should be licensed and willing to demonstrate the fact. Be careful of cheap offers from unlicensed operators.