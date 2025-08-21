Walton Academy was a place of celebration today as pupils collected their long-awaited GCSE results.

The academy was filled with smiles, laughter and a few happy tears as pupils shared their achievements with friends, family and staff.

Josiah Caunt, Photo supplied

These results mark the end of one chapter and the exciting beginning of another, with many staying on at Walton’s post 16, and others beginning apprenticeships and training pathways.

Josiah Caunt proudly achieved strong results across the board, including four 9s, four 8s and a 7.

Josiah will be continuing his studies at Walton post 16 studying chemistry, geography and maths.

He commented: “I’m actually really proud of my results. I’ve definitely done better than I expected.

“I feel fantastic right now.”

Another delighted student choosing to stay on at Walton post 16 is Matilda Carson, who achieved an outstanding set of results with four grade 9s, three 8s, and a 7.

Matilda Carson, Photo supplied

She said: “I’m very happy - I didn’t expect it. The work I put in paid off, and my teachers really helped me a lot to stay on track and achieve my results.”

Matilda will be studying history, sociology and photography at A-level.

Chisom Adigwe said she was ‘so excited’ and celebrated a fantastic set of results with a grade 9, six 8s and a distinction.

Chisom Adigwe, Photo supplied

Chisom really enjoyed studying at Walton and said: “The teachers made it memorable with their love of teaching.”

Elliot Mann is among those celebrating, achieving five 9s, three 8s and two 7s.

Elliot Mann, Photo supplied

Elliot has been a familiar face in our annual performing arts shows and played an important role on the prom committee.

He reflected on the day by saying: “I’m massively relieved. I’m extremely proud of myself for all the hard work I put in - it paid off. I genuinely enjoyed my time at Walton.”

Alfie Haigh achieved four 9s, two 8s and two 7s.

Alfie Haigh, Photo supplied

He said he was ‘really happy’ with his excellent results.

He continued: “I’m looking forward to studying music performance, and my ambition is to write for musical theatre.”

Success for Maria Shijoy means that she will be ready to continue her A-level studies at Walton post 16 this September.

Maria Shijoy, Photo supplied

Maria achieved grades 9s in combined science, with full marks in her health and social care exam, gaining an overall distinction*.

Other grades included a double distinction, two 8s, a 7 and two 6s.

Maria said: “I’m actually so happy! I joined Walton in year 9, and I’m amazed by my combined science results.

“With the support of my teacher, I achieved grades 9–9. I will be staying on for post 16 at Walton Academy because the teachers know me and how to support me.”

Principal Jess Leonard commented: “Today is about recognising the hard work and determination of every single student here at Walton.

“We are so proud of what they have accomplished and of the resilience they have shown throughout their studies.

“Our students now step forward with confidence into their next stages, and we look forward to seeing many of them return in September for post 16.

“For those beginning new journeys beyond Walton, we are certain they will continue to grow, achieve and make us proud.”