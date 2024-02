People will get a chance to see beautiful snowdrops this weekend.

A snowdrop walk will be taking place at Buckminster Park, near Grantham, on Sunday, February 18 from 11am until 3pm.

All funds raised will raise money for St John The Baptist Church, in Buckminster.

St John the Baptist Church in Buckminster. Photo: Google Maps

Refreshments will be available at Buckminster Barn after.